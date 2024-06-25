China ponders revising law on public security penalties

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for the second reading.

A stipulation on the law's application concerning acts against the public security administration on foreign ships and aircraft was added to the draft revision, in a bid to enhance the law's connection to international treaties on aviation safety and other issues, according to a report by the Constitution and Law Committee of the NPC.

Another stipulation elaborating on citizens' defense against unlawful infringements was also added to the draft.

The draft revision stipulates that in the case of minors who commit illegal acts but will not be subject to punishments in accordance with the law, public security organs should impose correctional education measures on them according to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency.

The draft further specifies the penalties for illicit acts such as drone operations against the rules, infringements on personal information, and noise emission in social activities, adding warnings and fines to the types of penalties.

In terms of illicit acts concerning dangerous animals, the draft revision modifies their relevant penalties, with acts such as selling and raising dangerous animals illegally being added to the list of punishable acts in accordance with the law.

A number of adjustments were also made to the draft revision to improve the procedures of public security penalties based on the requirements for standardizing and supporting law enforcement as well as respecting and safeguarding human rights, according to the report.

The draft revision was submitted to the fifth session of the 14th Standing Committee of the NPC last August for its first reading before it was distributed and made public to solicit opinions.