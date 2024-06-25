﻿
News / Nation

China ponders revising law on public security penalties

Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.
Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for the second reading.

A stipulation on the law's application concerning acts against the public security administration on foreign ships and aircraft was added to the draft revision, in a bid to enhance the law's connection to international treaties on aviation safety and other issues, according to a report by the Constitution and Law Committee of the NPC.

Another stipulation elaborating on citizens' defense against unlawful infringements was also added to the draft.

The draft revision stipulates that in the case of minors who commit illegal acts but will not be subject to punishments in accordance with the law, public security organs should impose correctional education measures on them according to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency.

The draft further specifies the penalties for illicit acts such as drone operations against the rules, infringements on personal information, and noise emission in social activities, adding warnings and fines to the types of penalties.

In terms of illicit acts concerning dangerous animals, the draft revision modifies their relevant penalties, with acts such as selling and raising dangerous animals illegally being added to the list of punishable acts in accordance with the law.

A number of adjustments were also made to the draft revision to improve the procedures of public security penalties based on the requirements for standardizing and supporting law enforcement as well as respecting and safeguarding human rights, according to the report.

The draft revision was submitted to the fifth session of the 14th Standing Committee of the NPC last August for its first reading before it was distributed and made public to solicit opinions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     