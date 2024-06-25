Death toll rises to 5 in central China mountain torrents

The death toll has risen to five after torrential rains triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to five after torrential rains triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Tuesday.

Yuanling County initially reported four deaths and one person missing on Monday. The body of the missing individual was retrieved earlier on Tuesday, according to the county's emergency management department.

Yuanling County saw record rainfall in Wuqiangxi Town from 2am to 8am on Saturday, with precipitation reaching 337.8 mm. The heavy rains triggered mountain torrents and caused severe waterlogging in the town.

In response to the disaster, the county has activated emergency measures, organizing efforts to ensure the availability of necessary supplies and the restoration of power, telecommunications and transportation services.