Xi extends congratulations on complete success of Chang'e-6 mission

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended congratulations on the complete success of the Chang'e-6 mission, which brought back the world's first samples collected from the moon's far side.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to the Chang'e-6 mission headquarters and all those who participated in the mission in a congratulatory message.

The return capsule of the Chang'e-6 probe, carrying the moon samples, landed precisely in its designated area in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at 2:07pm on Tuesday.

Xi noted that Chang'e-6, for the first time in human history, collected samples from the moon's far side and returned to Earth, marking another landmark achievement in China's endeavor to build a strong country in space as well as in science and technology.

Over the past 20 years, all those involved in the lunar exploration project have scaled the heights of science and technology, and made remarkable accomplishments that have captured worldwide attention, Xi said.

"The outstanding contributions you have made will always be remembered by the country and the people," he said.

Xi called for meticulous research on the lunar samples, the continued implementation of the country's major space projects, including deep space exploration, and enhancement of international exchanges and cooperation.

He also urged efforts to make new contributions to revealing the mysteries of the universe, to promoting the well-being of humanity, and to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, observed the landing and recovery of the Chang'e-6 returner at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, read out Xi's congratulatory message at the center.

Launched on May 3, the Chang'e-6 mission went through 11 flight stages in 53 days. It made key-technology breakthroughs in such areas as lunar retrograde orbit design and flight control, intelligent and rapid sampling, and takeoff and ascent from the far side of the moon.

Carrying four international payloads, the Chang'e-6 probe also facilitated practical and efficient international cooperation.