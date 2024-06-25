﻿
News / Nation

China mulls draft law to ease kindergarten admission for disabled children

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law that is expected to facilitate easier kindergarten admission for the disabled children.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law that is expected to facilitate easier kindergarten admission for the disabled children.

The draft preschool education law has been submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for the second reading.

Non-profit kindergartens should admit children with disabilities who are capable of adapting to life in kindergarten, as well as provide assistance for such children, the draft stipulates.

If parents or other guardians have a dispute with a kindergarten regarding the admission of a disabled child, the county-level government education department should collaborate with the health department to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the child's physical condition as well as ability to receive education and adapt to kindergarten life, and properly resolve the issue, according to the draft.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     