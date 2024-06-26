﻿
Returner of Chang'e-6 lunar probe opened after arrival in Beijing

The returner of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe was opened at a ceremony in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon.
During the ceremony at the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, researchers opened the returner and examined key technical indicators.

During the ceremony at the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, researchers opened the returner and examined key technical indicators.

Researchers involved with the ground application system will later carry out work related to sample storage, analysis and research as planned.

The Chang'e-6 probe returner touched down on Tuesday, bringing back to Earth the first samples ever collected from the far side of the moon.

