CPC expels former Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe

The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership on Thursday decided to expel former defense minister Wei Fenghe from the Party for serious violation of Party discipline and the law.

Wei, who also formerly served as a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and a state councilor, was deprived of his qualification as a delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The CMC's disciplinary and supervisory agency launched an investigation against Wei on September 21, 2023.

According to the investigation results, Wei seriously violated political and organizational discipline by helping others gain improper benefits in personnel arrangements. He also seriously violated discipline regarding integrity, accepting money and gifts in violation of relevant rules.

Wei took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, accepting a huge amount of money and valuables in return, constituting the suspected crime of taking bribes.

The investigation also found clues about Wei's other violations.

As a high-ranking official of the Party and the military, Wei lost his faith and loyalty. His actions failed the trust of the Party Central Committee and the CMC, and severely contaminated the political environment of the military, bringing enormous damage to the Party's cause, the development of national defense and the armed forces, as well as the image of senior officials.

Wei's violations are extremely serious in nature, with a highly detrimental impact and tremendous harm, according to the investigation findings.

The Political Bureau also decided to transfer Wei's suspected criminal case to procuratorial organs of the military for examination and prosecution.

An earlier decision made by the CMC had expelled Wei from the military service and deprived him of his rank of general.