China's largest freshwater lake girds for flood

Water in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, on Thursday morning rose above the alert level, due to heavy rains that have soaked broad sections of China.

The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station reached 19.03 meters at around 7am, exceeding the 19-meter alert level.

The lake in east China's Jiangxi Province functions as an important natural reservoir along the Yangtze River, China's largest river.

Heavy downpours have lashed northern parts of Jiangxi since June 22, raising water levels in a number of rivers and lakes, said Wu Xuewen, a director of the province's emergency management department.

China's national observatory on Thursday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Xizang.

As of 4pm Wednesday, over 702,000 people across five cities in east China's Anhui Province have been affected by the heavy downpours, among which some 177,000 were evacuated.

As of 9am Thursday, the regional hydrology center in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, maintained a blue alert for floods following recent rainstorms.

Meanwhile, Poyang Lake is fed by several rivers within Jiangxi. As a conjunction point, the lake functions to adjust the water levels of rivers during both the dry and flood seasons.

Villagers and officials in nearby villages said they were patrolling the lake around the clock to monitor the flood situation and ensure timely evacuation.

Jiang Hong, deputy head of Wukou Town, said the local government had evacuated the elderly and people with mobile difficulties in low-lying areas and led other residents to temporary shelters in more elevated locations, while ensuring supplies of daily necessities.

From June 29 to July 2, the northern part of the province is expected to experience another round of precipitation, according to meteorological authorities.