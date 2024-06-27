﻿
News / Nation

China's largest freshwater lake girds for flood

Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Water in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, on Thursday morning rose above the alert level, due to heavy rains that have soaked broad sections of China.
Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0

Water in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, on Thursday morning rose above the alert level, due to heavy rains that have soaked broad sections of China.

The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station reached 19.03 meters at around 7am, exceeding the 19-meter alert level.

The lake in east China's Jiangxi Province functions as an important natural reservoir along the Yangtze River, China's largest river.

Heavy downpours have lashed northern parts of Jiangxi since June 22, raising water levels in a number of rivers and lakes, said Wu Xuewen, a director of the province's emergency management department.

China's national observatory on Thursday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Xizang.

As of 4pm Wednesday, over 702,000 people across five cities in east China's Anhui Province have been affected by the heavy downpours, among which some 177,000 were evacuated.

As of 9am Thursday, the regional hydrology center in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, maintained a blue alert for floods following recent rainstorms.

Meanwhile, Poyang Lake is fed by several rivers within Jiangxi. As a conjunction point, the lake functions to adjust the water levels of rivers during both the dry and flood seasons.

Villagers and officials in nearby villages said they were patrolling the lake around the clock to monitor the flood situation and ensure timely evacuation.

Jiang Hong, deputy head of Wukou Town, said the local government had evacuated the elderly and people with mobile difficulties in low-lying areas and led other residents to temporary shelters in more elevated locations, while ensuring supplies of daily necessities.

From June 29 to July 2, the northern part of the province is expected to experience another round of precipitation, according to meteorological authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     