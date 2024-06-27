CPC expels former Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu

The Communist Party of China leadership on Thursday decided to expel former defense minister Li Shangfu for serious violation of Party discipline and the law.

Li, who also formerly served as a member of the Central Military Commission and a state councilor, was deprived of his qualification as a delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The CMC's disciplinary and supervisory agency launched an investigation against Li on August 31, 2023.

According to the investigation results, Li seriously violated political and organizational discipline. He sought improper benefits in personnel arrangements for himself and others, took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, and accepted a huge amount of money and valuables in return. He is suspected of the crime of taking bribes.

He was also found to have offered money to others to seek undue benefits, constituting the suspected crime of offering bribes.

The investigation also found clues of Li's other violations.

As a high-ranking official of the Party and the military, Li betrayed the Party's original aspiration and its principles. His actions failed the trust of the Party Central Committee and the CMC and severely contaminated the political environment of the equipment sector in the military and the ethics of relevant industries.

His disciplinary and law violations brought enormous damage to the Party's cause, the development of national defense and the armed forces, as well as the image of senior officials.

Li's violations are extremely serious in nature, with a highly detrimental impact and tremendous harm, according to the investigation findings.

The Political Bureau also decided to transfer Li's suspected criminal case to procuratorial organs of the military for examination and prosecution.

The disciplinary action to expel Li from the Party will be confirmed by the CPC Central Committee when it convenes a plenary session in mid-July.

An earlier decision made by the CMC had expelled Li from the military service and deprived him of his rank of general.