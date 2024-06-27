﻿
News / Nation

China renews orange alert for rainstorms in various regions

Xinhua
  12:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
China's national observatory on Thursday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected to continue to lash several regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Xizang, according to the National Meteorological Center.

There are areas in Chongqing and Hubei that will see up to 160 mm of rainfall, while some places in these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 60 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Triggered by persistent heavy downpours, 22 rivers in Jiangxi, Hubei, Anhui, Zhejiang and Guizhou had reported water levels exceeding alert marks by Monday, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
