China's Chang'e-6 collects 1,935.3 grams of samples from moon's far side

China's Chang'e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of samples from the moon's far side, the China National Space Administration announced on Friday.

The samples were handed over to the Chinese research teams at a ceremony held in Beijing.

The researchers will carry out the storage and processing of the lunar samples as planned and initiate scientific research work.

The return capsule of the Chang'e-6 probe, carrying the world's first samples collected from the far side of the moon, landed in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on June 25.