China launches marine facility combining wind power, fish farming

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
China's state-owned CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) on Friday put into operation a marine facility that integrates wind power generation with fish farming.
Xinhua
China's state-owned CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) on Friday put into operation a marine facility that integrates wind power generation with fish farming.

Located in a marine farm off Putian, a city in southeastern Fujian Province, this facility features a 4-megawatt offshore wind turbine capable of generating 96,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day at full capacity, according to CHN Energy.

It also features a hexagonal aquaculture area equipped with technology for remote monitoring and evaluation of fish health, the company said.

Located in a typhoon-prone area, the facility is designed to withstand typhoons with wind speeds up to 50.9 meters per second, according to the company.

China has continued to develop renewable energy as part of its green drive. According to the latest data from the National Energy Administration, the country's newly installed capacity of renewable energy reached 63.67 million kW in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 34 percent increase year on year.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
