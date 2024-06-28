Energy-efficient carbon fiber metro train unveiled in China

China has manufactured a carbon fiber metro train, which is significantly lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional trains, according to its developer, CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd.

The train, dubbed CETROVO 1.0, was unveiled in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. It features a carbon fiber composite body and frame, which reduces the weight of the car body and bogie frame by 25 percent and 50 percent, respectively, making the overall vehicle weight 11 percent lighter compared with conventional trains.

Liu Jinzhu, the train's chief designer, highlighted that each train's operational energy consumption would be cut by 7 percent. This means a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of about 130 tons a year, equivalent to planting 101 mu (about 6.7 hectares) of trees.

In addition, using carbon fiber materials bolsters the vehicle body's strength, enhancing impact resistance and prolonging structural longevity. It also improves the train's adaptability to various environmental conditions while reducing maintenance costs.

The metro train has completed in-factory testing and is slated to commence operations in Qingdao later this year.