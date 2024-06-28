China's installed power generation capacity up 14.1 pct

China's total installed power generation capacity reached approximately 3.04 billion kilowatts at the end of May, marking a 14.1 percent increase from a year ago, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Friday.

The cumulative power generation capacity of wind and solar power hit around 460 million kilowatts and 690 million kilowatts at the end of last month, up 20.5 percent and 52.2 percent year on year, respectively.

From January to May, major power enterprises in China invested a total of 257.8 billion yuan (about 36.17 billion US dollars) in power supply projects, a 6.5 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

China's investment in power grid projects was 170.3 billion yuan during the first five months, up 21.6 percent year on year.