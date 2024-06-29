FedEx launches two new cargo flights between China, US

The Federal Express Corporation, a global express giant, has recently launched two new flights to the United States from the two coastal cities of Qingdao and Xiamen, China.

The company also plans to establish international gateway facilities at Qingdao of Shandong Province and Xiamen of Fujian Province to enhance operational and clearance efficiency, responding to the increasing business and trade demands of local customers, according to the press release issued by FedEx China.

Each flight will initially operate once a week. The flight departing from Qingdao connects major US hubs via Osaka, Japan, shortening the transit time of outbound parcels and freight shipments from Shandong Province to North America by one day.

The flight departing from Xiamen stops in Incheon, Republic of Korea before landing in Anchorage, Alaska in the United States.

"The launch of these two new cargo flights is a proactive move by FedEx to meet the growing demand of China's foreign trade and deepen cooperation with the local market," said Poh-Yian Koh, vice president of operations, FedEx China.

"The new flights will effectively enhance connectivity between China's major second and third-tier cities and the Asia-Pacific and North American markets, enabling local enterprises to better connect to the global market," she said.

Xiamen Iport Group, the operator of Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport and the partner of FedEx in launching the new cargo route, said the new route will significantly boost cargo transportation capacity of Xiamen airport and enhance the cargo transit efficiency.

It will also provide more convenient and efficient logistic services to cross-border e-commerce enterprises while shortening the transit time of outbound parcels and freight shipments from Fujian to North America, according to Xiamen Iport Group.

FedEx currently operates more than 300 weekly flights in and out of the Chinese mainland.