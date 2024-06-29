﻿
News / Nation

Direct passenger flight links China's Guangzhou with Istanbul

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
A new direct air route linking Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, with Turkey's Istanbul, was launched on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0

A new direct air route linking Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, with Turkey's Istanbul, was launched on Friday.

The inaugural flight, CZ8065, departed Guangzhou at approximately 0:30 am, carrying 259 passengers.

Operated by China Southern Airlines, the new air service utilizes a Boeing aircraft, with flights scheduled three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The journey from Guangzhou to Istanbul takes about 11 hours, and the return trip about 10 hours.

China Southern Airlines expects more international air routes to be launched or resumed in the near future.

China is witnessing a faster-than-expected resurgence of inbound tourism this year. The country will expand its visa-free transit policy to include more countries and increase inbound flights from major passenger-source countries to optimize its entry and exit measures, according to a circular unveiled on Monday by China's top economic planner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
China Southern Airlines
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     