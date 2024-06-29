Traffic accident kills 4 in east China

Four people were killed and another four injured as a heavy truck crashed into four cars early Saturday morning in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.

According to the public security bureau of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, the accident occurred at 6:27am at an intersection, when the four cars were waiting to pass.

The truck driver, surnamed Yang, is in police custody as investigations continue. A preliminary investigation ruled out any suspicion of Yang drunk or drug driving.