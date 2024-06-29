China passes revised emergency response law

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt the revised Emergency Response Law to build up its emergency prevention and response capacities and better protect people's lives and property.

The revised law, which was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, will take effect on November 1, 2024.

Consisting of eight chapters, the law stipulates prevention measures and emergency preparedness, monitoring and early warning, emergency response and rescue, and post-event recovery and reconstruction, among others.

Revisions to the law improve the emergency response management and command systems, with the responsibilities of all parties clarified. It also specifies the establishment and composition of emergency command organs.

The law also stipulates rules to fine-tune emergency support systems, including mechanisms for emergency materials reserves, emergency transportation and energy supply.