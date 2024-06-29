Hong Kong launches series of activities to mark 27th anniversary of return to motherland

A launching ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland was held in Victoria Park of Hong Kong on Saturday, kicking off a series of celebration activities.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , said at the ceremony that this year is of great significance as it marks not only the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, but also the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, with the firm support of the country, the efforts of the HKSAR government, the concerted efforts of all sectors of society and the hard work of residents, Hong Kong has been riding the waves and constantly breaking new ground, creating success for the practice of "one country, two systems," Lee said.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said that with the country's strong backing, Hong Kong can achieve better development by integrating into the overall national development.

Hong Kong will continue to enhance its international competitiveness, consolidate and enhance its position in eight key areas, maintain a free, open and standardized business environment, expand smooth and convenient international connections, and further consolidate and give full play to its unique status and advantages, Zheng said.

Tam Kam-kau, chairman of the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, said that since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has maintained prosperity and stability, and has continuously shaped its own modern style. The great cause of "one country, two systems" has been steadily advancing and has achieved universally recognized success.

As part of the celebration activities, a series of exhibitions and performances showcasing China's traditional culture and innovative development will be held in Victoria Park from June 29 to July 2, with the provincial-level regions of Sichuan, Liaoning, Jiangxi, Shandong, Shaanxi and Ningxia setting up booths to introduce local culture and tourism.