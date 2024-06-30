5 dead, 12 injured after northeast China minibus accident
14:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-30 0
Five people died and 12 others were injured in a minibus accident in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said Sunday.
14:39 UTC+8, 2024-06-30 0
Five people died and 12 others were injured in a minibus accident in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said Sunday.
The incident occurred around 6:58 pm on Saturday on an expressway in Qing'an County, Heilongjiang, according to the county's public security bureau.
An investigation into the cause is currently underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports