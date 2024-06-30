4 dead in China's Anhui Province warehouse fire
19:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-30 0
Four people have died in a warehouse fire in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said Sunday.
The fire broke out on Saturday in a warehouse located in Lai'an County, Chuzhou City, sources familiar with the accident told Xinhua.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
