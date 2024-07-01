News / Nation

HKSAR gov't welcomes issuance of card-type document to non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents

  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-01
Starting July 10, non-Chinese HK permanent residents will be eligible to apply for a card-type document to enter the mainland, according to the National Immigration Administration.
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Monday welcomed and expressed gratitude to the country for announcing a new measure that will make it more convenient for non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong to travel to the Chinese mainland.

Starting July 10, non-Chinese Hong Kong permanent residents will be eligible to apply for a card-type document to enter the mainland, according to the National Immigration Administration. The move is expected to enhance convenience of clearance at control points of the mainland, facilitating the residents' visit to the mainland for business, traveling and visiting relatives, the HKSAR government said in a statement.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that at the important moment when Hong Kong residents celebrate Hong Kong's return to the motherland, he is grateful for the central government for introducing the measure in support of Hong Kong again, which demonstrated the country's care and support for the HKSAR all along.

Under the new measure, individuals holding the card will be able to enjoy self-service clearance at control points of the mainland, significantly enhancing clearance efficiency, he said.

This measure is not limited to any nationality or industry, which fully highlights Hong Kong's unique status under "one country, two systems" and greatly helps Hong Kong maintain its international character and diversity, thereby providing a significant incentive for companies and talent from around the world to settle in Hong Kong, he said.

