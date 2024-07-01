China's Fengyun-3F satellite begins operational services

The Fengyun-3F (FY-3F) satellite officially commenced operational services on Monday following ground and application system in-orbit testing reviews and operational trial runs, according to its ground application system operator, China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

The FY-3F satellite will take over the in-orbit duties of the FY-3C satellite and provide services in areas such as weather forecasting, climate prediction, disaster monitoring, and environmental monitoring.

Equipped with 10 operational instruments, the satellite is able to conduct full-spectrum, high-spectral, and quantitative observations. These capabilities significantly enhance the precision of observing global atmospheric and surface environmental conditions, including atmospheric temperature and humidity profile information, trace gases, and Earth's radiation balance.

During its in-orbit testing and trial operation phases, the satellite-ground system operated reliably, ensuring smooth testing progress. It has already shown practical benefits by effectively monitoring weather events such as recent heavy precipitation in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, according to the CMA.

It will integrate into the operational network alongside with other Fengyun meteorological satellites in orbit, leveraging synergistic observational advantages to support precise monitoring operations.

The satellite was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on August 3, 2023.