Beijing launches regular freight-train service to Europe

A cargo train left Beijing for the Russian capital Moscow on Monday, marking the launch of a regular China-Europe freight-train service from the Chinese capital.

The freight train carrying construction materials, household electrical appliances, clothing and other goods departed from the logistics hub of Pinggu District in the northeast of the city.

Beijing launched the first trial train last March. More preparations and improvements have since been made. Starting from Monday, the service will run at least once a month.

"The products used to be sent to neighboring Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region or Hebei Province before heading for Europe," said Geng Zhanfeng, deputy general manager with the north China branch of Sinotrans.

"The launch of this regular freight-train service enables us to send the goods directly from Beijing to Europe, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency," he said.