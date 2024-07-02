Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for 24th meeting of SCO Heads of State Council, state visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Tuesday for the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a state visit to Kazakhstan.
14:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-02 0
