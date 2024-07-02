﻿
China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft enters initial batch production

  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-02
China's independently-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new phase of low-rate initial batch production and final assembly, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China on Tuesday.

The large part of the aircraft nose for the first batch-produced AG600 airplane was delivered on June 30, said the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

The move marked a transition of the type of AG600 aircraft from the phase of research and development to batch production, the developer added.

According to AVIC, production for the aircraft nose lasted for about three months. The Central and Southern Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China has carried out the airworthiness compliance inspection for the manufacturing of this large part.

Following this, the final assembly of this AG600 aircraft will be carried out by AVIC General Huanan Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

After the AG600 aircraft obtains the type certificate, it will then be delivered to the customer, according to the developer.

Source: Xinhua
