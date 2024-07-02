﻿
News / Nation

China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner launches first high-plateau air route

Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
China's homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21, launched its first high-plateau air route on Tuesday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

China's homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21, launched its first high-plateau air route on Tuesday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The regional air route connects southern Xinjiang's Kashgar Laining International Airport with Khunjerab Airport in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, a land port on the China-Pakistan border situated in the Pamirs region of south Xinjiang.

A plateau airport is defined as one at an altitude exceeding 1,500 meters above sea level, while those above 2,438 meters are classified as high-plateau airports. The Khunjerab airport, located at 3,258 meters above sea level, is the first high-plateau airport in Xinjiang.

Chengdu Airlines, based in southwest China's Sichuan Province, stated that it has deployed the ARJ21 aircraft on this route due to its excellent performance.

The aircraft developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. said it took into consideration the air transport needs of high-altitude airports when designing and developing the ARJ21 aircraft.

The reliability of the aircraft has been verified through repeated high-altitude test flights over the years, the COMAC said.

As a pioneer of Chinese commercial airplanes, the ARJ21 was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016.

Chengdu Airlines has set up three bases in Xinjiang, deploying nine ARJ21 aircraft to serve 24 local airports on more than 40 flight routes.

In June, the ARJ21 launched its first air route to Central Asia linking Kashgar Prefecture in Xinjiang with Khujand in Tajikistan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     