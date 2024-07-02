Shenzhou-18 crew to conduct second extravehicular activities

The Shenzhou-18 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their second extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday.

Since completing their first spacewalk on May 28, the crew has successfully completed tasks, including maintaining the experiment Cabinets and installing components, monitoring environmental conditions inside the space station, and preparing for the second EVAs.

They have made steady progress in experiments in fields such as space materials science, space life sciences, and aerospace medicine.

The CMSA said the Shenzhou-18 crew is in good health, and the space station combination operates smoothly, presenting good conditions for conducting EVAs.

China launched the Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship on April 25, sending three astronauts – Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu – to its space station for a six-month mission.