Xi says China always a trustworthy neighbor and partner for Kazakhstan
17:44 UTC+8, 2024-07-03 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China will always be a good neighbor and partner Kazakhstan can rely on and trust.
17:44 UTC+8, 2024-07-03 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China will always be a good neighbor and partner Kazakhstan can rely on and trust.
Xi made the remarks in his talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports