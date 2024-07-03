Xi holds talks with Kazakh President Tokayev
13:18 UTC+8, 2024-07-03 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend here the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
