China allocates funds to support agricultural production, disaster relief

China has allocated 546 million yuan (US$76.57 million) to support agricultural production and disaster relief in parts of the country, the finance ministry announced on Thursday.

Some 447 million yuan will be spent on flood relief in the agricultural sector in regions such as Heilongjiang, Anhui, Fujian, Hunan and Guangdong, with funds used for crop replanting, the repair of damaged facilities, and floodwater drainage.

A total of 99 million yuan will go to Inner Mongolia and various other regions to support drought relief in agricultural production, particularly to protect seedlings, maintain soil moisture, and facilitate the purchase and transport of forage and feed.

The funds were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Many parts of the country have recently been impacted by persistent rainstorms or drought. The government has dispatched five working teams and four expert teams to support local flood control efforts in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan.