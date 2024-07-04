Xi urges China, Russia to continue strengthening alignment of development strategies

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and Russia to continue to strengthen the alignment of development strategies and international strategic coordination.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

He noted that President Putin paid a successful state visit to China this May, saying that the two sides are working together to make plans and arrangements for the future development of bilateral relations at the important historical juncture of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

Facing an international situation fraught with turbulence and changes, the two countries should keep upholding the original aspiration of lasting friendship, and sticking to the determination of benefiting the people, Xi said.

He urged China and Russia to continuously conserve the unique value in China-Russia relations, and explore the internal driving force of bilateral cooperation, saying that the two countries should also make new efforts to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests and safeguard the basic norms governing international relations.

China supports Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS chair, uniting the "Global South," preventing a "new Cold War" and opposing illegal unilateral sanctions and hegemonism, he said.

Noting that the SCO Astana summit will be held on Thursday, Xi said the Chinese side looks forward to working with Russia and other member states to promote the steady and long-term development of the SCO and build an even closer SCO community with a shared future.

China and Russia, Xi said, should continue to strengthen comprehensive strategic coordination, oppose external interference and jointly safeguard regional tranquility and stability.

For his part, Putin thanked Xi for warmly receiving him on his state visit to China in May, recalling that they celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and China and made plans for the future development of Russia-China relations.

At present, Russia-China relations are at the highest level in history, Putin said, adding that the two sides respect each other, and treat each other with equality and mutual benefit.

He also said that Russia-China relations feature non-alignment and do not target at any third party, which conforms to the well-being of the two peoples.

Russia, he said, supports China in safeguarding its core interests and legitimate rights and interests, and opposes external interference in China's internal affairs and the South China Sea issue.

Noting that China will soon take over the rotating presidency of the SCO, he said Russia will fully support China's work and work with other member states to continuously enhance the international influence of the organization, safeguard regional peace and security, and promote the development of the international system in a more just and equitable direction.

As the rotating chair of BRICS this year, Russia looks forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China on BRICS cooperation, he added.

The two heads of state also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi stressed that China always stands on the right side of history, adheres to promoting peace talks, and is willing to continue to make positive efforts for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and other regional hotspot issues.