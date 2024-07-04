﻿
News / Nation

Xi congratulates Antonio Costa on election as president of European Council

Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message to Antonio Costa, congratulating him on election as president of the European Council.
Xinhua
  13:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
Xi congratulates Antonio Costa on election as president of European Council
Reuters

Then Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks during the election congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Rome, Italy, on March 2, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message to Antonio Costa, congratulating him on election as president of the European Council.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in the multi-polar structure, attached great importance to the vital role of the European Union in global affairs, and been committed to developing the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said he highly values the development of China-EU relations, and stands ready to work with Costa to ensure that China and the EU remain firm as partners, deepen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and political trust, build broad consensus, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, so as to achieve sound and steady development of China-EU relations and make new contributions to world peace and development.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended congratulations to Costa.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     