Xi congratulates Antonio Costa on election as president of European Council

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message to Antonio Costa, congratulating him on election as president of the European Council.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in the multi-polar structure, attached great importance to the vital role of the European Union in global affairs, and been committed to developing the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said he highly values the development of China-EU relations, and stands ready to work with Costa to ensure that China and the EU remain firm as partners, deepen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and political trust, build broad consensus, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, so as to achieve sound and steady development of China-EU relations and make new contributions to world peace and development.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended congratulations to Costa.