1 killed, 79 injured after tornado hits east China

One person has died and another 79 have sustained injuries after a tornado struck Dongming County in east China's Shandong Province on Friday, local authorities have said.

The tornado hit the county seat, Caiyuanji Township and Shawo Township at approximately 2:30pm, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

Those who were injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment, and an investigation into the damage caused by the tornado is underway.

According to the provincial emergency management department, a tornado occurred in Shandong's Yinan County on Thursday, with no casualties reported.

Shandong averages 1.5 tornadoes every year, according to data from the National Climate Center.