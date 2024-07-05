﻿
News / Nation

China logs 14.64 million inbound trips by foreigners in H1

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
China recorded 14.64 million inbound trips made by foreigners in the first half of this year, up 152.7 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

China recorded 14.64 million inbound trips made by foreigners in the first half of this year, up 152.7 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration said Friday.

The number of visa-free entries made by foreigners exceeded 8.54 million, accounting for 52 percent of the inbound trips and representing a year-on-year surge of 190.1 percent, according to the administration.

In the first six months of the year, immigration authorities across China had processed 287 million inbound and outbound trips, marking a 70.9 percent rise year on year.

Among them, around 137 million were made by mainland residents, 121 million by residents from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region, and 29.22 million by foreigners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     