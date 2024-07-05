Shenzhou-17 astronauts meet press after return from space

The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-17 crewed mission met press on Friday, their first public appearance since they returned from space two months ago.

All three crew members – Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin – are in good physical and mental health. Their muscle strength, endurance and exercise cardiopulmonary function have basically returned to pre-flight levels.

They will resume regular training after passing all health and wellbeing assessments.

China launched the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship on October 26, 2023, and the crew returned to Earth on April 30 this year.

During their six-month mission, the crew carried out 84 space application experiments and tests in orbit, and produced more than 200 samples covering multiple fields.