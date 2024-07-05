News / Nation

China's first 'giant panda college' starts enrolling students

Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
The giant panda college under China West Normal University in Sichuan is set to enroll 50 undergraduates this autumn, majoring in wildlife and nature reserve management.
Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

The giant panda college under China West Normal University in southwest China's Sichuan Province, known as the hometown to giant pandas, is set to enroll 50 undergraduates this autumn, majoring wildlife and nature reserve management.

The college, established last September by the provincial forestry and grassland administration, is China's first college to feature giant panda studies.

The university has a longstanding focus on the ecological protection of rare wild animal and plant resources in southwest China's mountains. It is the earliest, longest-lasting and most influential university to conduct research in the field of wild giant panda ecology.

The college has signed cooperation agreements with the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and several national nature reserves.

Wei Wei, a teacher at the college, said that during their college studies, students have the opportunity to pursue internships and gain hands-on experiences at these places, participating in work related to giant panda protection, breeding, and disease prevention and control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     