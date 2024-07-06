﻿
News / Nation

Leakage occurs in central China dam, over 1,000 residents relocated

Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0
Over 1,000 residents have been relocated after a leakage occurred in a dam at the Jiufeng reservoir in Pingjiang, Hunan Province.
Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0

Over 1,000 residents have been relocated after a leakage occurred in a dam at the Jiufeng reservoir in Pingjiang County, central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

If the leakage continues to develop, about 21,000 people downstream may be affected, according to a preliminary investigation.

Rescue efforts, including the relocation of residents living near the dam and pumping water out of the reservoir, are underway.

So far, the water level on the reservoir has dropped to 125 meters and the leakage has been effectively controlled. The large-scale relocation of residents has not been prepared for the moment, said experts at the site.

Since June 16, Hunan has seen its heaviest rainfall of the year, breaking historical records in some regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     