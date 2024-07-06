Xi returns to Beijing after SCO summit, state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan
Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after attending the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, and paying state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday afternoon after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and paying state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Xi's entourage returned by the same flight.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
