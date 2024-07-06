﻿
News / Nation

Five killed by tornadoes in east China's Shandong Province

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0
Five people were confirmed dead after tornadoes struck the Heze City in east China's Shandong Province, said local authorities on Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2024-07-06       0

Five people were confirmed dead after tornadoes struck the Heze City in east China's Shandong Province, said local authorities on Saturday.

Tornadoes hit the Dongming County and the Juancheng County on Friday afternoon, leaving 88 people injured. Five of them were later confirmed dead after medical treatment failed, according to Heze's emergency management bureau.

Preliminary investigation showed that a total of 2,820 houses, 60,900 mu (4,060 hectares) of crops and 48 power supply lines were damaged in the disaster.

Thanks to overnight repair efforts, local roads, communication, water and power supplies have been basically restored, while local rescuers are evacuating and resettling the affected people. A taskforce has been deployed to carry out a comprehensive survey of the damage to residents' houses and infrastructure.

Shandong averages 1.5 tornadoes every year, according to data from the National Climate Center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     