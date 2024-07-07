China allocates 200 million yuan for flood-hit regions
China's top economic planner said on Sunday that it has allocated 200 million yuan (about 28.05 million US dollars) from the central budget to aid disaster relief and restoration in flood-stricken Hunan and Jiangxi provinces.
The money will be used to fund the emergency recovery of flood-damaged schools, hospitals, flood control facilities and others in the two provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.
