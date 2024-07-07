News / Nation

World's largest indoor ice, snow theme park opens in China's Harbin

Tourists visiting Harbin now have a new attraction to explore, namely an indoor ice and snow theme park that opened on Saturday.
Imaginechina

The indoor ice and snow theme park is seen on June 26, 2024, in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

Tourists visiting Harbin, China's "Ice City" in its northernmost Heilongjiang Province, now have a new attraction to explore, namely an indoor ice and snow theme park that opened on Saturday.

With a construction area of 23,800 square meters, the park has clinched the Guinness World Record as the world's largest indoor ice and snow theme park.

According to the park manager, the facility features nine themed areas showcasing lifelike ice sculptures illuminated by colorful lighting. The theme park maintains a constant temperature to accommodate visitors throughout the year.

The park will complement Harbin Ice-Snow World, a landmark outdoor ice and snow theme park covering 810,000 square meters, thereby transforming Harbin into an all-season resort destination.

Harbin, with its cold winters, is celebrated for its annual ice and snow festival. The Harbin Ice-Snow World received an average of over 30,000 visitors daily last winter.

Source: Xinhua
