﻿
News / Nation

China Grain Reserves Group vows to inspect tank trucks

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:27 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
China Grain Reserves Group issued a statement on Saturday requiring its entire system to inspect the issue of mixing the use of tank trucks for edible oil transportation.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:27 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0

China Grain Reserves Group issued a statement on Saturday requiring its entire system to inspect the issue of mixing the use of tank trucks for edible oil transportation.

Earlier reports by The Beijing News had revealed that many tank trucks, after unloading coal-to-liquid products, directly drove into edible oil factories in Tianjin and loaded edible soybean oil for further transportation without cleaning or replacing the tanks, posing a risk of edible oil contamination by residual chemical liquids.

Coal-to-liquid, a chemical liquid processed from coal, contains various components that pose health risks to humans and long-term consumption may lead to poisoning; whereas soybean oil is one of the most commonly used edible oils in our daily lives.

The regulations on the bulk transport of edible vegetable oil implemented in China in 2014 stipulate that specialized vehicles should be used for the transport of bulk edible vegetable oil, and non-edible vegetable oil tank trucks or containers are not allowed for this purpose.

The transport regulations also state that before filling the oil, careful inspection should be conducted to ensure that the transport containers are specialized and that they are clean and dry.

China Grain Reserves Group will conduct inspections throughout all subsidiaries to ensure that the transportation tools used in the inbound and outbound processes meet the requirements, that the transportation tools of relevant transportation carriers comply with food safety regulations, and that the operations during transportation are standardized, thereby ensuring the food safety, the group said in the statement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     