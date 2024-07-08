﻿
Xi, Orban exchange in-depth views on Ukraine crisis

Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing on Monday, and the two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing on Monday, and the two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis.

Orban briefed Xi on his recent visits to Ukraine and Russia. President Xi expressed appreciation for Orban's efforts in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and elaborated on China's relevant views and propositions.

Xi stressed that an early ceasefire and a political settlement are in the interests of all parties, saying that the priority is to cool down the situation through observing the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning by any party over the flames.

Xi called on the international community to create conditions and provide support for the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiation between the two sides, saying that only if all major countries inject positive rather than negative energy, can a ceasefire in this conflict emerge as soon as possible.

"China has been actively promoting peace talks in its own way and encouraging and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis," he said, adding that the basic propositions of China and Hungary and the direction of their efforts are the same, and China is willing to stay in communication with Hungary and all relevant parties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
