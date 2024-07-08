﻿
Large number of cetaceans witnessed in S China's Hainan

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island.
Fraser's dolphins swim in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

An aerial drone photo shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

Fraser's dolphins swim in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

A short-finned pilot whale swims in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

Short-finned pilot whales swim in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

Members of a marine biodiversity expedition team take photos on deck in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

Members of a marine biodiversity expedition team observe on the prow in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

Members of a marine biodiversity expedition team observe on deck in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 5, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows Fraser's dolphins swimming in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

Fraser's dolphins swim in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

Short-finned pilot whales swim in the waters east of Hainan Island, south China, July 6, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
