Large number of cetaceans witnessed in S China's Hainan

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.

A marine biodiversity expedition team has recently witnessed a large number of cetaceans in the waters east of Hainan Island, including short-finned pilot whales, Fraser's dolphins and rough-toothed dolphins. Among the cetacean species, many mother-child pairs have been spotted.