Xi says China ready to promote comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era with Solomon Islands

  13:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
China stands ready to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era with the Solomon Islands, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to David Tiva Kapu on his taking office as governor general of the Solomon Islands.

Noting that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands, Xi said that over the past five years, the two countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, which have benefited both peoples.

Xi added that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Solomon Islands relations and is ready to work with Kapu to promote their comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era to higher levels, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
