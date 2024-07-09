CPC allocates 231 million yuan for disaster relief

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated 231 million yuan (US$32.39 million) for the rescue and disaster relief work in nine provincial-level regions including Hunan and Anhui.

The funds are from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department urged all localities to do the utmost in their rescue and disaster relief efforts and strengthen inspections of dikes to promptly identify and respond to disasters to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

The funds should be promptly allocated to the primary level to support those working on the frontline and those severely affected by the disasters, it said.

Incessant heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in various regions of China. In particular, floodwaters had caused a breach in a dike at Dongting Lake, the country's second-largest freshwater lake, in Hunan Province, which was successfully sealed on Monday.