﻿
News / Nation

CPC allocates 231 million yuan for disaster relief

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0
The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated 231 million yuan (US$32.39 million) for the rescue and disaster relief work.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated 231 million yuan (US$32.39 million) for the rescue and disaster relief work in nine provincial-level regions including Hunan and Anhui.

The funds are from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department urged all localities to do the utmost in their rescue and disaster relief efforts and strengthen inspections of dikes to promptly identify and respond to disasters to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

The funds should be promptly allocated to the primary level to support those working on the frontline and those severely affected by the disasters, it said.

Incessant heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in various regions of China. In particular, floodwaters had caused a breach in a dike at Dongting Lake, the country's second-largest freshwater lake, in Hunan Province, which was successfully sealed on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     