China to probe into improper use of tanker trucks in edible oil transportation

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0
The office of the food safety said that it has set up a joint investigation team to look into the reported improper use of tanker trucks in the transportation of edible oil.
The office of the Food Safety Commission under China's State Council said Tuesday that it has set up a joint investigation team to look into the reported improper use of tanker trucks in the transportation of edible oil.

The joint team, which involves public security, transport, market regulation, and other authorities, will thoroughly investigate all links in the transportation of edible oil with tanker trucks.

Enterprises and individuals found violating the law through improper use of tanker trucks will face severe punishment, the office said, adding that China will also launch a campaign to identify risks related to edible oil.

The findings of the investigation and handling of the matter will be promptly disclosed, according to the office.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
