1 dead, 3 missing after heavy rainfalls in Chongqing

Unprecedented heavy rain has left one person dead and three others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Thursday.

The casualties were reported after rainstorms pelted the Dianjiang County from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to county officials, with the maximum daily precipitation measured at 254.6 mm, a record high since the county had meteorological records.

One person was killed after a house collapse in Huangsha Township, while three people are missing in Longquan Village of Gangjia Township, where heavy rain triggered a landslide.

A total of 6,985 people in the county have been affected in the latest round of rainstorm, including 170 people who were evacuated, officials said.

Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.