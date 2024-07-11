﻿
News / Nation

1 dead, 3 missing after heavy rainfalls in Chongqing

Xinhua
  14:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-11       0
Unprecedented heavy rain has left one person dead and three others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Thursday.
Xinhua
  14:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-11       0
1 dead, 3 missing after heavy rainfalls in Chongqing
Imaginechina

The water level of the Jialing River is seen rising on July 10, 2024.

Unprecedented heavy rain has left one person dead and three others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Thursday.

The casualties were reported after rainstorms pelted the Dianjiang County from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to county officials, with the maximum daily precipitation measured at 254.6 mm, a record high since the county had meteorological records.

One person was killed after a house collapse in Huangsha Township, while three people are missing in Longquan Village of Gangjia Township, where heavy rain triggered a landslide.

A total of 6,985 people in the county have been affected in the latest round of rainstorm, including 170 people who were evacuated, officials said.

Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     