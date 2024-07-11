3 dead, 4 injured in north China vehicle rollover accident
20:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-11 0
Three people were killed and four others injured in a vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning in the city of Eerguna in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
20:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-11 0
Three people were killed and four others injured in a vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning in the city of Eerguna in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said local authorities.
The injured have been rushed to hospital and further investigation into the cause is underway, local emergency management authorities said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports