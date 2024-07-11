Death toll rises to 6 after heavy rainfalls in Chongqing
18:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-11 0
Death toll from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has risen to six, local authorities said on Thursday.
18:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-11 0
Death toll from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has risen to six, local authorities said on Thursday.
Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports